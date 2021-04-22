Perseverance manages to extract oxygen on Mars

As the world watches for the Ingenuity helicopter flights, Perseverance continues to do its job on Mars. Although the NASA rover has to divide its time between the helicopter and its mission over the next few days, it is not idly. In fact, Tuesday, April 20, Perseverance has extracted oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars for the first time in history, but how?

You have to look at Perseverance’s instruments to find out more about how he did it. The rover features various tools that help you get to know the red planet better. We know that you have MEDA, a meteorological station that seeks to better understand the climate on Mars. But it was not this instrument that has managed to extract oxygen from the planet’s atmosphere. In fact, it has been another; the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, better known as MOXIE. Knowing this tool better will allow us to understand the importance of this experiment and why it is historical.

This is MOXIE

MOXIE is the size of a “toaster” and its goal was to survive, according to NASA in a press release. NASA’s idea was to see how this experimental instrument responded to the launch, the seven-month journey, and the descent to the surface of Mars. And not only has he overcome all that but also has been shown to work.

And it is that the MOXIE of Perseverance has managed to extract a few grams of oxygen from the atmosphere on Mars. First had to get warm for a couple of hours and then started working and convert CO2 to oxygen. After an hour, I had 5.4 grams oxygen. This is’ enough to keep an astronaut healthy for about 10 minutes normal activity, “says NASA. During the next Martian year (two Earth years), this experimental instrument will extract oxygen from the Martian atmosphere another nine times.

And why is this so important what MOXIE has done? If we want to go to Mars, we can isolate and store oxygen it will be essential. On the one hand, so that the astronauts themselves can breathe. And, on the other, for feed the rockets that will take us to and from the red planet. In fact, NASA’s plan is for us to start sending astronauts by the end of this decade. Although SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, would love for it to go sooner.

NASA / JPL-Caltech.

Oxygen to breathe and fuel the rockets

But let’s get back to MOXIE. This tool is «a exploration technology research«, Like the MEDA station. The instrument has been developed by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) and NASA’s Human Operations and Exploration Mission Directorate. And it will be key code in a future human colony since converts carbon dioxide (CO2) into oxygen. Although it must be taken into account that it is a test and still has room to improve the tool.

MOXIE is a key technology for the future of Mars space exploration as it converts CO2 into oxygen

«It is a first decisive step to convert carbon dioxide to oxygen on Mars, “said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for STMD. «MOXIE has more work to do, but the results of this technology demonstration are very promising as we move toward our goal of one day seeing humans on Mars. ” As we said, it is not only important for human beings to breathe; but, in addition, it is key to being able turn the ships back from Mars to Earth.

Mars 2020 mission, making history

The Mars 2020 mission, which includes both Perseverance and Ingenuity, continues to make history. Now it has been by the rover to isolate oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars. But just this week, Ingenuity became the first motor vehicle to ever fly on another planet.

Perseverance has like objective “Look for signs of ancient microbial life, characterize the planet’s geology and climate, collect carefully selected rock and sediment samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration beyond the Moon,” he said. NASA months ago.

A historic week for a mission that brings us even closer to space exploration, especially trips to Mars. Little by little we will see more historical moments until, finally, we see astronauts descend to the surface. And it is that Perseverance contributes in various ways to the conquest of Mars.

