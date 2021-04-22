Perseverance achievements: oxygen recovery on Mars and second Ingenuity flight

Ingenuity on Mars (Photo: NASA)

The Perseverance rover of the United States Space Agency (NASA) has recorded another milestone in extraterrestrial exploration in its most recent mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure breathable oxygen, in addition to a second successful flight of the mini helicopter Ingenuity, this time recorded higher altitude, longer duration and lateral movement.

The rover landed on the Red Planet on February 18, on April 21 it was able to extract oxygen from the thin air of Mars, using an experimental device the size of a toaster called MOXIE that traveled aboard Perseverance.

The MOXIE device, being placed in the laboratory. (Photo: NASA)

Follow our Perseverance coverage

Oxygen on Mars

On its first activation, the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment abbreviation instrument produced approximately 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to 10 minute breathing for an astronautNASA said.

“MOXIE is not only the first instrument to produce oxygen in another worldHe said in a statement Trudy kortes, director of technology demonstrations within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

She called it the first technology of its kind to help future missions to “live off the land ”from another planet.

The instrument works by electrolysis, which uses extreme heat to separate oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules, which makes up about 95% of Mars’ atmosphere. Oxygen exists on Mars in negligible quantities.

According to NASA, taking four astronauts off the Martian surface would require about 15,000 pounds (7 metric tons) of rocket fuel, combined with 55,000 pounds (25 metric tons) of oxygen.

Astronauts living and working on Mars would require perhaps a metric ton of oxygen between them for a period of one year.

These posters were released by NASA, imagining how we will live on Mars (Photo: NASA / KSC)

Transporting a one-ton oxygen conversion machine to Mars is more practical than trying to transport 25 tons of oxygen in tanks from Earth, said MOXIE’s principal investigator, Michael Hechtfrom the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the NASA press release.

MOXIE is designed to generate up to 10 grams per hour as a proof of concept, and the scientists plan to run the machine at least nine more times over the next two years at different conditions and speeds, the Agency said.

More on space: Mexican scientists decipher the origin of a strange increase in high-energy cosmic rays

Second flight of the Ingenuity

The mini helicopter made a second flight, this time with a duration of 51.9 seconds.

“The helicopter stopped, stood still and made turns to point its camera in different directions,” he said. Havard Grip, Chief Ingenuity Pilot at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Then he headed back to the center of the airfield to land. It sounds simple, but there are many unknowns about how to fly a helicopter on Mars. “

For this second test flight at “Wright Brothers Field”, the helicopter was 5 meters from the Martian surface, while on its first flight it managed to separate only 3 meters.

🚨 # UltimasNoticias | 🚁 The #Ingenuity helicopter completes its second flight 🚀 (thread). pic.twitter.com/16kv8zZCBI – Tec Review (@TecReview) April 22, 2021

The difficulties of controlling a ship … from another planet

Operating an airplane in a controlled manner on Mars is much more difficult than flying one on Earth.

Although the gravity on Mars is about a third that of Earth, the helicopter must fly with the help of an atmosphere with only about 1% of the density on the Earth’s surface.

Every second of every flight provides a wealth of in-flight data from Mars to compare with modeling, simulations, and testing done here on Earth.

And NASA also gets its first hands-on experience operating a helicopter remotely on Mars.

These data sets will prove invaluable for potential future missions to Mars that could enlist next-generation helicopters to add an aerial dimension to your explorations. (With information from Reuters and NASA)