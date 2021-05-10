Perrie Edwards, member of Little Mix and ex of Zayn Malik, announces her pregnancy

It’s only been three days since one of the members of the girl band Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray, but the truth is that fans of the pop trio have just received another shocking news from the group without having had enough time yet to process the first of the news.

And is that Perrie Edwards, another of the vocalists of the formation and known, among other things, for having been a partner of the also singer Zayn Malik, who would later leave One Direction and embark on an already established relationship with model Gigi Hadid, has just made it public that she is pregnant. In her case, the artist will make her maternity debut with Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with whom the interpreter has been enjoying a beautiful love story since 2017.

The two lovers have wanted to publicly share their illusion and happiness on social networks, publishing a series of idyllic photos on Instagram that portray them smiling and, above all, very aware of the growing belly that Perrie already exhibits. “Very happy to share this wild journey with my soul mate. He + I = You.We are looking forward to meeting you in person, baby Ox! ”, The pop star has written along with countless heart-shaped emoticons.

