The governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, said that the plan that his government presented to the federal judge of Reconquista, Fabián Lorenzini, to designate three people as interveners of the agro-exporter Vicentin in the framework of the bankruptcy process, in order to allow the “rescue” of The company was accepted by President Alberto Fernández because it is the “overcoming proposal” that he had mentioned last June 11, at the end of the meeting in Olivos in which the head of state received executives from the company and in which Perotti himself participated.

In radio dialogue with the program “Sábado Tempranísimo”, by radio Miter, Perotti insisted that the answer is now in the hands of the judge, who was asked to reverse yesterday’s ruling, for which he reinstated the Vicentin executives in the management of the company, within the bankruptcy framework and reduced the role of the appointed interveners to that of « watchdogs » of the bankruptcy process.

The Santafecino governor said that The provincial proposal is presented through the province’s General Inspectorate of Legal Persons and is framed in the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Law, thereby saving the criticism of the intervention decree with the subsequent objective of proceeding to the expropriation of the company.

According to Perotti, at the June 11 meeting in Olivos, Vicentin’s own executives had told the president that they agreed with the state intervention, since they had lost the confidence of many actors in the agro-export sector.

The proposal of the government of Santa Fe cConsists in the appointment of three auditors, one of whom would be Gabriel Delgado, the same one who had already been appointed by the national government, and two others proposed by the province, but not for two months, but for an indefinite period., until reaching a solution regarding the situation of the company.

However, Perotti was less clear about what the end result would be. He admitted the possibility of a mixed company, even with majority state participation, depending on the contribution that each actor in the bankruptcy process makes to the “rescue” of Vicentin. In this regard, he mentioned the participation of suppliers, cooperatives and workers in the process. Perotti’s idea may mean that Vicentin is ultimately « nationalized » without being « expropriated ».

The governor said that the current situation generates a lot of uncertainty among the workers, since the company has dispensed with outsourced workers and is working only « by the way », raising doubts about the stability of the jobs.

According to Perotti, his proposal complies with existing laws and regulations and is different from the idea of ​​expropriation promoted by the national government, but considered the participation of the State in the company « essential » due to the magnitude of the debt and even pointed out that the Executives themselves had asked for state intervention at the meeting in Olivos on June 11.

« The magnitude of the debt is impossible to solve without the participation of the State, » said Perotti, who pointed out that Vicentin’s debt exceeds USD 1.4 billion. What it takes to start the « rescue, » he said, is for Judge Lorenzini to accept the provincial government’s proposal.

Perotti said he had not seen a tweet from President Alberto Fernández in which he pointed out that there was no step back. « I did not see it, but the president wants that if the government is going to affect resources, he does not want it to remain in the hands of those who brought the company to this situation, » he said, and insisted that the provincial proposal is the « overcoming authority » mentioned 11th June.

“It allows putting energies behind the objective of rescuing the company, of establishing a mixed, public-private society that plays an important role in the agri-food industry; there must always be an Argentine flag flying. It would give tranquility and confidence to the new company that is going to emerge from the bankruptcy instance. Hopefully the judge values ​​this possibility, « expanded the Peronist governor from Santa Fe, who will participate in Rosario in the Flag Day event, in which President Alberto Fernández will also participate, but via digital means.

Then, in interviews on the same program, Carlos Iannizotto, president of Coninagro, one of the members of the Liaison Table, considered the provincial proposal better to the extent that it signifies a reversal of the idea of ​​expropriation and recalled that Coninagro proposed build a trust where the Nation, the province, cooperatives and workers can participate to “rescue” Vicentin.

InsteadDaniel Pelegrina, head of the Sociedad Rural Argentina, also a member of the Liaison Committee, acknowledged that although Perotti’s proposal « implies adjusting to the law, » he still has debts as to whether the government actually reversed its objective of expropriation. « The signs are very confusing, » he noted.

Pelegrina rejected the idea of ​​the State, getting into the management of a company like Vicentin that operates « in a difficult, transparent business, with a lot of competition and installed capacity. »

Finally, he said that the demonstrations this Saturday are not so much in support of Vicentin but against the “violation of liberties and the affectation of property rights” and recalled that, for example, in Trenque Lauquen (La Pampa) the mayor intends to set a new tax. « It is not just a matter of the countryside, » he concluded, and predicted a massive demonstration for today.