Governor Omar Perotti referred for the first time to the tense crossing between the province’s security minister, Marcelo Saín, and the Santa Fe Police Chief, Víctor Sarnaglia, who was about to generate a resignation in recent days. Perotti recognized the counterpoint between the two officials and commented that “when you have people with temperament and character, these things can happen.” And then he chose a domestic figure to soften a very hot topic: “Don’t look for electricians for that short,” he said.

Perotti was approached by a handful of journalists before entering to give his speech in the Legislature, this Friday, May 1, so particular due to the pandemic and quarantine. And there he made interesting statements referring to security, which was one of the main axes of his campaign to reach the Gray House and which was on the table in his first months in office due to the homicide figures, mainly in Rosario and the city ​​of Santa Fe.

“We have always said that we were going to drive the police, and that is what we are doing”Perotti sentenced when asked about the issue.

And then he got down to business before the consultation due to the evident sparks between Saín and Sarnaglia: “I want people with temperament, I want people with character. AND when you have people with character and temperament, these things can happen ”he admitted. And he confirmed that “the Policy leads the Police in Santa Fe, there is not the slightest doubt about that.”

“Don’t look for electricians for that short circuit.”, was the phrase that the governor chose to try to close the question.

Then the question came about whether the two officials were ratified in their posts. Perotti shrugged and launched: “We have a minister, we have a police chief, we are working. The day this brings us some difficulty, decisions will be made ”, concluded.

Silent movement of the economy

In that previous contact with the press, Perotti also spoke of the economic situation in the face of this situation of stoppage due to the coronavirus: “They know that the national macroeconomic situation was not the best and the province was on the same line; it is logical that with the pandemic and the levels of economic activity that have fallen enormously, the situation has worsened, ”he described.

“We continue to have the premise, in permanent contact with the President of the Nation, to take care of life,” he said later. And he added that “we have to have the intelligence to move the economy with the least movement of people possible.”

“We are with a very important movement in the economy, perhaps silent, but very important”, pointed out the provincial president.

Then he expanded that “The province of Santa Fe today has a rhythm of activities that have never stopped and that we have been able to develop them with protocols, with care, so that they do not impact positive cases ”.

He stressed that “agricultural production is fully functioning, harvests that have been completed and others that are in a very important degree of progress, and that is mobilization to stores and ports.”

Regarding the activity of the field, he indicated that “There has been practically a daily rate of 10 thousand or 11 thousand trucks, loading and mobilizing.”

And he pointed out that “the refrigeration sectors are working fully and also other items, some 200 thousand workers have been mobilized these days.”

Although later the governor recognized: “Of course we have other sectors that are concerned and we are helping them, beyond what is being done from the Nation, which is not a little ”.

And he closed by saying that “in aid, in these more than 30 days more than 9 billion pesos have been received for the people of Santa Fe.”

