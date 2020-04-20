RECIFE – In Pernambuco, the network of hospitals has 629 beds for covid patients – of the regular vacancies, 84% are filled; in the ICU, the rate is 95%. The state, the fourth in the country in records, has 216 deaths and 2,459 confirmed cases. The Ministry of Health announced this weekend the sending of 10 respirators to Pernambuco.

Faced with the critical scenario, Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) promised on Sunday, 19, to create 230 ICU vacancies at the old Hospital Alfa, in Recife, and 20 at Maternidade Brites de Albuquerque, in Olinda. “These two hospitals are joining Hospital Universitário Oswaldo Cruz as the main state reference centers for treating patients with the new coronavirus,” he said.

In the capital, the Provisório Recife 1 Hospital was opened last week with 20 ICU beds and 15 infirmary beds. The unit, which should offer a total of 100 places for intensive care, was created to exclusively serve patients with coronavirus, transferred at the request of the Bed Regulation Center.

“When the patient leaves, due to discharge or death, we already have an immense list of patients”, reports Carlos Rego Barros, head of physiotherapy at the ICU of Hospital da Mulher in the capital, who also complains about the lack of fans. He stayed away in March after becoming infected with his covid and recently returned to work.

One in three diagnosed with the virus in the state is a health professional, according to the official balance. “As the demand is growing, even though there are professionals, many do not have the experience of intensive therapy”, says Rafaela Leite, a nurse at Hospital da Mulher and also in the private network. According to her, another problem is the lack of structure of hospitals in the interior, which refer patients to the capital.

