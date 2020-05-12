The Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico affirms that there was no violation of copyright, after YouTube removed the video of the president and his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.

On the occasion of the congratulatory message addressed to Mexican mothers, by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, the song Amor eterno was broadcastof the late Juan Gabriel.

This May 10, through his social networks, the president expressed in a video: “The gift I have for you is from an extraordinary composer, Juan Gabriel, I met him, a great artist and person, an extraordinary human being, and the song it is beautiful, ‘Eternal Love’, congratulations ”; Later, he concluded his message with a fragment of the concert that the singer-songwriter from Michoacán offered at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in 1990.

Hours later, the video was removed from YouTube for violating the copyright of the Sony Music label.

This Monday, López Obrador, through Twitter, clarified that had all the permissions to use the material.

“Permission was requested to use the video ‘Amor Eterno’ by Juan Gabriel; they granted it for only 24 hours. We advise that you withdraw from social networks and we leave moms our permanent congratulations. Kisses ”, he published in his account on the aforementioned social network.

Permission was requested to use the video “Amor Eterno” by Juan Gabriel; they granted it for only 24 hours. We advise that you withdraw from social networks and we leave moms our permanent congratulations. Kisses. pic.twitter.com/furpoUetwj – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 11, 2020

For its part, the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM), whose CEO is Roberto Cantoral Zucchi, issued a letter supporting the argument of the President of Mexico, and clarified that the unexpected removal of the video on YouTube was the product of “an eventuality that arose after a technical error that Sony Music already solved with the music platforms“

Therefore, SACM maintains that “at no time was there any violation of copyright.” (Ntx.)