Permanently closes the Madrid nursery where a baby died on Tuesday

The Vallecas nursery where a baby of a few months old died last Tuesday morning of a possible sudden death has decided close your doors permanently, as reported by its managers on social networks.

It is the recreation and childcare center ‘El Puentecito’ located at 6 Bustos Street, in the San Diego neighborhood. Yesterday morning, for reasons they are being investigated, a baby stopped breathing and had no pulse. A caregiver noticed what had happened and those responsible for the premises quickly called the emergency services.

Six Samur-Civil Protection ambulances arrived at the place, whose health workers carried out maneuvers of cardiopulmonary resuscitation for several minutes without success, so they could only confirm the death. Several teams from the National and Municipal Police of Madrid also attended.

For their part, the Samur psychologists informed both the father of the deceased baby and several workers at the children’s center for a possible Anxiety Attack after what happened, local sources have indicated. A great number of parents have approached the place very nervous to pick up their children, among visible signs of pain for what happened.