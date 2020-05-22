In addition to the price, Internet speed or gigabytes on mobile, one of the aspects that we must look at before hiring it is relative to permanence. This is a mechanism that protects operators for a few months, preventing the client from making a portability to another operator. In case of doing so, the latter must pay the amount paid in the contract as compensation. When we thought that this was a passed subject and that we all knew the permanence that we had signed, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), returns us to reality confirming that 20% of people do not know if they have permanence.

The CNMC Household Panel for the fourth quarter of 2019 of the CNMC You show us some interesting figures and trends. For example, that the majority of users who changed their mobile operator in 2019 did so by keeping their phone number (93%) and not opting for a new one (6%). Curiously, this number of customers who choose a new phone is higher than the previous year, where only 4% did.

According to the CNMC, in Spain some 20,000 mobile portables per day. This implies that 13% of individuals changed operators, 11% considered the change, but did not carry it out, and 6% initiated the procedures, although they changed their minds at the last moment. We also know that the majority, 68%, did not consider switching to another telecommunications operator.

Not knowing the permanence and paying compensation

Another interesting point is that 7% of those who did change operator they paid the penalty of permanence to his old company for leaving before finalizing his commitments. This may seem voluntary, but then we come to the next piece of information that the report offers us.

According to the telecommunications regulator, 18% did not know if they had acquired a commitment to stay with your phone company. Therefore, it is likely that someone has ended up paying a penalty by changing for not really knowing what they had signed permanently with their previous operator.

For now, the main reason to accept a stay is to access a discounted rate or an offer by the operator (51% of cases) or buy a discounted mobile terminal (35%). The lowest case (8%) was related to an improvement in the speed of the Internet connection.

What do you think that almost 20% do not know if they have permanence or not?