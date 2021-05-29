Perla Mont surprises her followers with provocative video

Pearl Montemayor, better known in the world of television as ‘Perla Mont’, has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, exposing her tremendous anatomy.

Via Instagram, the fan of the UANL Tigres released a video where she models inside her home, while showing off her toned physique in a multicolored swimsuit, accompanied by the following message.

“Tomorrow is check in … hopefully improve this week. Let’s get motivated,” he wrote.

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Perla Mont (@perla_mont)

Despite the few reactions, reproductions and comments from her more than 268 thousand followers on Instagram, the host Perla Mont continues to show that she is one of the most beautiful women on social networks.

