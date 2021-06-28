Perla Mont shows off her curves with provocative swimsuit photography

The driver and fan of the UANL Tigers, Pearl Montemayor, better known as Pearl Mont He turned ‘on’ again with his latest photograph in which he shows off his heart attack curves with a daring brindle beach outfit.

In networks, Perla Mont published the photo after an injury, giving a motivational message for her more than 300 thousand followers.

“Well, after 2 weeks on hiatus due to my injury, even I need motivation to come back with everything! What better motivation than to be healthy again and discharged by my doctor, in addition to seeing some photos from weeks ago that push me to Keep looking for my best version. HERE we go with everything, and always for more! You, tell me are you ready for tomorrow? On Mondays there is no lack … what do you train on Monday? Posted the beautiful host.

Mont showed off her curves, receiving more than 2,000 likes in less than an hour, with an attractive striped swimsuit and the top, a crazy top.

