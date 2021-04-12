Perla Mont shows off her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a micro swimsuit

Pearl Montemayor, better known in the television world as ‘Perla Mont’, is a clear example of being a loyal fan of the UANL Tigres, despite the difficult situation the team is experiencing in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The beautiful fitness model originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, has once again stolen the attention of her more than 263 thousand followers on social networks, by showing off her toned body with a sensual outfit.

Via Instagram, the television presenter released the image and a video showing how she enjoys her rest outside the work environment, wearing her statuesque beauty in a leopard-colored micro swimsuit.

“A little motivation to hit the gym with everything tomorrow !!”, he wrote.

This publication has received more than five thousand likes and about 150 comments from its loyal fans, where they are amazed by the beauty and lifestyle that Perla Mont can seldom wear on television.

