Perla Mont boasts a great body in a hot photo in a micro swimsuit

The prettiest fan of the Tigers of the UANL and conductor of Television in the United States, Perla Mont, He stirred up social networks again by posting a tremendous photograph in which he showed off his sculptural and toned body, wearing a tiny and colorful two-piece swimsuit, revealing his perfect anatomy, the product of hours in the gym.

The Monterrey model uploaded the spicy postcard to her social networks, posing like a goddess in a swimsuit with which she showed her most attractive tattoos.

Swimming! , published pearl on his Twitter account.

In addition to this flirty photo, Perla had shown off her curves in another postcard that she posted on her Instagram account, in a tight white boxer outfit and white cotton top, which revealed some details of her anatomy.

“Burpees? I thought you said Slurpees, ”Perla posted, showing off a shake she was promoting.

Mont is 34 years old and has a son, so the fitness lifestyle that he has adopted has represented a great ‘ally’ in his health, in addition to beautifying his physique, something that his followers applaud in networks, as Perla usually leave burning postcards that leave them in awe.

WHO IS PERLA MONT? Perla Montemayor was born on October 28, 1987 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, and is a host, youtuber, infleuncer and fitness coach. She is a mother of a family and in the United States she is famous for being a climate presenter on a Spanish-speaking television channel on Univision. The Monterrey woman has been nominated for four Emmy Awards. Mont owns a fitness company, Rumble Fit Training, as well as having a private site with exclusive gear, titled Perlamont.com

