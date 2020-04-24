Genius and figure. So is Kendrick Perkins, the NBA ogre who generated terror under the boards for some seasons but whose evident lack of talent and mental consistency ended up diluting all fans in oblivion. The center was transferred from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, landing a few games in the Cavs before leaving for the Pelicans. He could not be a participant in the peak moment in OKC’s attempts to defeat the Golden State Warriors, with that 1-3 in favor in the Western Conference final of 2015/16. What does Perkins think? “With me in the team we would not have lost that tie. If it were only for my presence in the locker room, for my character, they would not have come back”, sentence.

