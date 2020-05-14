All women have a period, some are lucky not to suffer from menstrual pain, but there are others who do suffer from this condition and add other symptoms, such as headaches, which prevent them from leading a normal life. During those days, that’s why he discovers the keys to relieve belly pain. Take note!

May 14, 2020

Before you start reading these tips, you should know that the causes of this discomfort are due to hormones commonly called prostaglandins, these spread throughout the uterus or the contracting matrix, which causes these intense pains to appear in the lower part of the abdomen.

Woman with belly pain

1- Exercise: Although it seems far-fetched, take advantage of these days to carry out an exercise routine, because by doing some physical activity, you will release endorphins, this acts as a natural pain reliever and will help menstrual pain to be relieved.

2- Put on hot water bottles: The high temperatures help to relax the muscles, apply it directly to the belly for 15 minutes and if you do not have bags, you can put warm cloths on.

3- Take infusions: Medicinal plants fight many ailments, in this case you can choose to drink cinnamon and chamomile tea, the first will help you with colic and serve as an anti-inflammatory, the second is effective against muscle spasms and menstrual pain.

4- Do not eat sweets: These days women suffer from anxiety, but you should avoid eating sweets, especially refined ones, as much as possible, such as: cakes, chocolates, artificial soft drinks, among others.

5- Eat basil: Because of its caffeic acid, it will help you fight belly pain, you can include them in many recipes and even drink it as an infusion every half hour.

After these tips, you can enjoy more those days where you are menstruating. If you are one of those who frequently suffers from colic, with your doctor’s permission you can choose to take vitamin D, magnesium and calcium supplements, as these help to alleviate symptoms.