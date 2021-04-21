04/22/2021

On at 00:34 CEST

The president of Real Madrid and the European Super League decided to speak publicly about the Super League again. This time, after all the public abandonments of the teams that have backed down on this project in the past 24 hours.

“Perhaps we have not been able to explain ourselves. Just as we have failed is that we have not presented it well, explained it well … they have not given us the opportunity to explain ourselves. And it’s because they don’t want“, began by saying the president of the already failed Superliga in El Larguero de la Cadena SER. “I am convinced that if this does not come out, something very similar will come out”.

Florentino explained how he experienced yesterday’s intense day, with all the meetings that ultimately led to the disbandment of all the Premier League teams that participated in this project.

“I’m a little sad and disappointed. We have been working on this project for years, which only consists of saying what we can do to fight the current situation in football. The league is untouchable, and where there is to get some money is the game during the week “, continued Florentino.” Yesterday there was a very complicated event. There was someone in the English group who did not have much interest and that began to infect the others, who are people of an age and were afraid. They all signed a binding agreement but it didn’t seem like he was ever convinced. In the end they all said that ‘we are going to leave it for now.’

“There will be no big signings, not without the Super League. Neither Madrid nor anyone. In general there are not going to be big signings, “he said.

As for the reason, Florentino said they left “because of the atmosphere. UEFA puts on a show that has surprised me. A UEFA president has to be the right person. And he treated us as if we had dropped an atomic bomb.”

“I have never seen a greater aggressiveness on the part of UEFA and some leagues. It was an orchestrated thing that has surprised us all. When we got the news, we asked for dialogue with them and they have not answered us,” he added. “Some threats, some insults … as if we had killed someone, or killed football. We have been working on how to save football, because it must be saved. People think that nothing happens, but it does. I don’t understand that aggressiveness. “

Despite everything, the president said they are “open” to hear proposals to change the current formats of European competitions. They started a totally rigged campaign. There are people who have privileges and do not want to lose them. “

“The format of the Champions League now is obsolete and it only has interest from the quarters,” he continued. “The Super League continues to exist. Now the project is on stand-by. Juve has not left, and Milan has not left. We are all together and with Barcelona reflecting to see what can be done.”

With what happened, options have been raised, such as “the 20 who compete are the first in each league.” “Even if the French and the Germans were not there, the tournament was viable,” he added.

Florentino continued to place great emphasis on economic motives.

“Laporta will speak tomorrow. Today I spoke with him “, he said about the position of Barça Florentino Pérez.