Perhaps the dream of the modular phone should stay only in that

Google didn’t do too well with Project Ara. Lg and motorola they were also unsuccessful with their modular phones. The idea was suggestive, but its practical implementations never caught on to the market.

However Xiaomi seems to want to revive the concept. A patent reveals a modular smartphone that would be made up of three parts. The question is no longer whether or not it will be able to do so. The question is whether reviving that idea makes sense.

Xiaomi mobile in three acts

On paper the idea of ​​Xiaomi seems interesting. In the patent discovered by the Let’s Go Digital publication appears a mobile made up of three parts:

Higher: it would integrate cameras, motherboard and storage.

Central dedicated to drums.

lower: where the USB port and speakers would be integrated.

From there the idea would be to be able to combine these three parts with modules that would gradually appear to expand the capabilities of the base terminal.

You need more versatile or higher quality cameras? Replace the top module. More processor power? Idem. Do you want speakers with more ‘punch’? No problem: change the lower module.

The idea is what we already knew: being able to access a more capable mobile in each of these areas, being able to take advantage of the other modules to lower costs. The question that arises is obvious.

Do we really need a modular phone?

The modular phone may have been a good idea a long time ago. Improvements in the field of mobility They were frantic, but they were also remarkable.

The leaps for example in the field of cameras were remarkable with each new generation, and that made there would be a rush to change mobile a few years ago.

Things have changed lately: our mobiles last us a little longer, probably because we are already very happy with them or because we realize that they are good enough for our day to day.

It is true that there are still excuses to access new models, but the advances are no longer so remarkable although the appearance of new models continues to be just as frenzied (or more).

The defense of the modular mobile also had another important factor: that of making this access to the latest and best cheaper. Reuse what did not change to replace what could be improved. The idea seemed logical: if we just needed a better camera, Why pay for a whole new mobile?

The problem with that approach is that mobile phones today are more accessible and affordable than ever. We have smartphones that for just 200 euros they go around a thousand times most (if not all) of those who two or three years ago cost us four or five times as much.

Modularity is also problematic for that reason: the modules may have been cheaper than a complete mobile, but not much more. Although the idea and that apparent dream of Xiaomi is striking, It does not seem that a priori they can curdle more than the modular mobiles of LG or Motorola did. Not even Google with all its resources managed to make the idea progress.

If they didn’t get it, will this Xiaomi idea be able to do it if it becomes a reality? It certainly seems like a complex challenge, but it will be interesting to see if the Chinese manufacturer manages to launch that idea and convince us that the modular phone dream finally made sense.

