Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. a10

Barcelona. Lionel Messi, captain of Barcelona, ​​considered that the pause in the Spanish tournament, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could benefit his team.

Well, perhaps this break will end up benefiting us, but we are going to see if they can start the competitions and there we will leave doubts, because we will check the level we have or can reach when we start, said the Argentine attacker in an interview published this Friday in the newspaper. Sporty sport.

Messi also referred to the intention of the League to concentrate the players in the days prior to the resumption of competition.

With the issue of concentrations, we really would not like to have to be separated from our families and we have to see how it ends up, he said.

Likewise, the striker, who returned to individual training at the Barça facilities, estimated that the risk of contagion is everywhere. Therefore, I think that it is not necessary to think about it much, because if they cannot give desire not to go anywhere.

On the other hand, the Argentine referred to his compatriot Lautaro Martínez, brilliant at Inter this season until the break in mid-March, which many media link with Barcelona.

He called it impressive and compared it to his great partner in the attack, Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

“He is a very complete point: he is strong, he dribbles well, he has a goal, he knows how to protect the ball. It remains to be seen what finally happens to him and other names that sound.

It is very similar to Suarez. The two handle very well with their bodies, they hold the ball, when it comes to loading, at goal time, they have similar things, he mentioned.

Suarez underwent surgery on the meniscus of his right knee in January and had a four-month prognosis for discharge.

