“Perhaps Lorenzo’s fear was the Honda and not the sport”

Marc Márquez has shown his facet as a commentator. The MotoGP world champion, taking advantage of the quarantine, commented on DAZN the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix that gave him the title last year. During the same he also spoke about the return of Jorge Lorenzo, who he says he found out on Twitter and having breakfast.

Quarantine

“It’s hard. Occasionally, my brother lends me the dogs and I will go for a walk, but I have to be responsible and I stay at home ».

Things at home

«I took the opportunity to organize my room. I leave my house and go to the ship by car, and it is 100 meters, and there I train. It gets tough. But everything is due to an act of responsibility. This is also a life lesson, for all of us, it will unite us much more. The true heroes are the toilets. We will appreciate them much more in the future.

Careers at Christmas

Hopefully everything will return to more or less normal. It was my mistake and that of many who were not aware. But we will be back. Our passion is MotoGP. The sooner the action returns, the better. The shoulder, little by little, goes better. Before quarantine, I did motocross, ‘flat track’. It is giving more problems than expected. That nerve is activating and giving signs of life. The doctors are taking care of me.

Warm up lap

«I don’t like leading them, when I did I didn’t win those races. It serves to see if there is someone who has cheated and changed what we had on the team.

Rivals

«Fabio tracks the training rhythm in the race. Maverick has a harder time, although he’s improving that now.

Quartararo

«It costs more and more to beat him. I also lost duels due to lack of experience. He is learning and surely in 2020, when we run again, he will be one of the rivals to beat. He has failed to win, but he has shown a lot. You don’t have to win to prove that you can fight for the title. It is a more moral thing. The Fabio effect has been to shake the Yamaha tree. The drivers were a little lost and one rookie took pole in Jerez and then everyone started to do well. Fabio is fast and hard on the coconut ».

See repeated races

«I see them twice: once to enjoy, with comments. And another, in silence. You see how the bikes behave or risks that are not seen on the bike. You sign it up for the following year ».

Signing Lorenzo by Yamaha

«It came by surprise in Valencia. I found out while having breakfast and on Twitter. He had a hard time adjusting. He withdrew because, according to him, he had become afraid. Maybe it was because of the bike. If he is going to do a ‘wild card’ now, it was not fear of the sport.

Changes in 2020 bikes

«It was very difficult for us in the preseason. But, in the end, we find something the way. Now you can evolve, but it is very difficult to get something out of the engine. The first race will be done without a test. In the factories, the coronavirus is affecting, working more at medium gas.

Friday accident

I had a hard fall. They are the ones you don’t expect. He was leaving box. It was weird, maybe cold or dirty tire. Makes you watchful. I was out of breath. You have these three or four seconds of apnea, which seems like a minute. It becomes eternal. One of the things that Alzamora tried to teach me is that as soon as I fell I had to try to get back on the bike. Already in Albacete they told me that I had to go home with the feeling of having returned to the bike. This stays with you. It is my DNA. I like to go to the limit, I am there to try to be the fastest ».

Reports of rivals

«I see before those of the rivals that mine. To learn a little. Surely they do things better than you ».

Statistics

«The numbers, when you see them, you feel pride, the work is being done well. They don’t have to be an obsession. The objective, every year, is to win the title ».

2019 the best year

«It has been, so far, the best. Very difficult to match or beat. Win so many, just a zero. It is unthinkable. That’s what we are for: trying to repeat or improve it ».

Celebration

“When I got up on the pool table, they said, ‘Get off it’s for rent.'”

Close to match Angel Nieto in wins

“We didn’t even look at him. I look at it because it’s close. They are unthinkable numbers when you start your career. We are all living a dream. One day another will come, another generation, and they will beat you. You have to lengthen it as much as you can ».

Match rossi

«It is amazing what we are experiencing so far. The goal remains the same: fight for one more World Cup and continue to grow as a driver and as a person.