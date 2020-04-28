Health officials in the UK are trying to establish whether there is a link between the coronavirus pandemic and a serious illness that has recently affected a small number of children, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. This recently appeared disease resembles Kawasaki disease, a vascular syndrome affecting young children, the cause of which remains unknown.

“We are not 100% sure because some of the people who contracted it have not tested positive (for coronavirus). So we are currently doing a lot of research. But that is something that concerns us”, Health Minister Matt Hancock told LBC radio, adding that there were “a few cases”.

“It’s a very rare disease, but I think it’s very likely that it’s due to this virus, at least in some cases,” health chief Chris Whitty said on Monday. at the government’s daily coronavirus press conference.

Gastrointestinal disorders

The British pediatric intensive care company (PICS) relayed an alert from the British public health service, NHS England, on Monday concerning a small increase in the number of cases of critically ill children, some with Covid-19, others not. . Their syndromes were similar to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. Symptoms in young patients include abdominal pain, gastrointestinal upset, and heart inflammation.

Professor Russell Viner, President of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), recalled that there was a low probability that children with coronavirus would become seriously ill.