Perg’s goal at Pumas vs Querétaro

The UNAM Pumas continue their preparation for the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, and this Monday they faced the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro squad on the Toyota Field in the city of San Antonio, Texas .

After an even first half, where both teams had alternate dominance, Querpetaro took advantage on the scoreboard against Pumas at minute 31 by Maximiliano Perg after a serious error by the defense and goalkeeper Julio González,

It should be remembered that the National University Club comes from playing two friendlies against Atlético Morelia and San Antonio FC, and in both games they managed to win.

This match against Querétaro will be the Pumas’ last preparation match for the next Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament, so those led by Andrés Lillini will seek to leave good impressions.

