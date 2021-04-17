Perfumerías Avenida will contest the EuroLeague title a decade later

Season of Perfumeries Avenida is being to frame. Not only have they reached the EuroLeague Final Four after a decade without doing so, but they will contest the title after beating Sopron Basket in the semi-finals.

Tiffany hayes With 25 points he dressed as a leader and left his skin on the court to make it possible. Spanish basketball and more specifically that of Salamanca can be very proud of the work that this team has done reaching the European elite after defeating the Hungarians by 72 – 61.