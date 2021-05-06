Perfumerías Avenida achieves its seventh league

05/06/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

EFE

Perfumerías Avenida beat Valencia Basket (76-61) this Thursday with a great defense and achieved its seventh Endesa Women’s League against a too erratic opponent who finally failed to take advantage of his victory in the first game in Salamanca.

PER

VAL

PERFUMERIES AVENIDA, 76

(20 + 22 + 15 + 19): Silvia Domínguez (10), Tiffany Hayes (7), Karlie Samuelson, Katie Lou Samuelson (11), Emese Hof (7) -starting five-, Leonor Rodríguez (8), Maite Cazorla (10), Nikolina Milic (8), Bella Alarie (14) and Andrea Vilaró.

VALENCIA BASKET, 61

(23 + 14 + 13 + 11): Rebecca Allen (14), Cristina Ouviña (11), Queralt Casas (2), Celesta Trahan-Davis (12), Marie Gülich (4) -starting five-, Anna Gómez (7 ), Leticia Romero (6), Raquel Carrera (3), María Pina (2), Laura Juskaite and Lorena Segura.

REFEREES

García León and Carrera Rosdevall (referees). Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Third and last game of the final of the Women’s Basketball League played before about 700 spectators at the Würzburg Municipal Pavilion (Salamanca). Among those attending the meeting were Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (president of the Junta de Castilla y León) and Juan Roig (president of Mercadona and maximum shareholder of Valencia Basket).

The first 20 minutes were even, like the rest of the games that the two teams have played this season, although from the middle of the third quarter the Salamancans closed the defense and flew in attack. It was the game with the most difference between Perfumerías Avenida and Valencia Basket, forged in a great defensive game by the locals and in their accuracy in shooting.

The first quarter started with great intensity, with the same system as in the other two games of the final, although in effectiveness Valencia began ahead, with a triple by Allen that led Roberto Íñiguez to request the first time-out with a 2-9. From that moment, Avenida began to close the defensive rebound and have more success in the shot, especially from Hayes and Silvia Domínguez, in addition to a triple by Mayte Cazorla, with two minutes remaining that he put in front the Salamanca, who repeat their title after losing the final of the Queen’s Cup against Spar Girona.

The attacks beat the defenses in the first quarter, with great equality both in play and in effectiveness, with a certain offensive madness in which all the players put what they threw. Valencia started the second quarter with a zone defense to avoid Samuelson’s game, although Leo Rodríguez quickly broke it with two consecutive triples that led Rubén Burgos to request a time-out at the minute of play.

But from that moment on, the current European runners-up had their best moments, with triples from Hayes, Silvia Domínguez or Mayte Cazorla, which made the Salamancans went on the scoreboard by a difference of nine points (37-28) with five minutes to go. However, the Valencian women managed to recover, led by Queralt Casas, and maintained the differences between four and six points until they went to rest with 42-37.

The return of the changing rooms made Valencia Basket resume the game with force in defense and with more success in attack which led him to reduce the difference to two points thanks to an unsportsmanlike offense by Hof against Trahan-Davis in the absence of four minutes, although Mayte Cazorla and Katie Samuelson returned the tranquility to the Salamanca with two consecutive triples .

Celeste Trahan-Davis tries to stop Silvia Domínguez

| EFE

Not a technique to Roberto Íñiguez (best coach of the course in the Euroleague) prevented him from reducing the differences, especially because Valencia Basket did not hit his shot, neither inside nor outside, and, in addition, the game of Perfumerías Avenida continued to be intense in defense and agile and effective in attack, which translated into a 57-50.

In the last quarter there were some errors in defense by the Valencians, while the Salamancans followed their own, very iron under their hoop, with Silvia Domínguez in the direction of the game with intelligence.

In the absence of 6:40, Avenida was on the scoreboard with 12 points difference and Valencia Basket made too many errors in defense and was erratic in the shot. From that moment on, the women from Salamanca insisted on their fierce defense, while the Valencian women did not have their day and little by little the difference in the scoreboard widened until the final 76-61.