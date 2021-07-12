“Performing before the public will be the exorcism of everything I have felt in the last year”

MADRID, Jul 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Light blue, the British singer-songwriter who triumphs with her successful and personal mix of R&B and soul, returns to the stage in a show from the legendary Union Chapel in London which will be broadcast in streaming. In addition to the live performance, ‘Celeste: On With The Show, Live from London’ will offer audiences around the world interviews and behind-the-scenes images of the artist’s long-awaited return that will be available from July 15 at the LIVENow platform where tickets can already be purchased.

“After an important year for me on a professional and personal level, I feel like the moment I perform on the Union Chapel stage in front of the public will be the exorcism and catharsis of everything I have felt in the last year“, the artist confesses that this year she presented the deluxe edition of her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’.

“Connect with people live and broadcast it to the public that cannot join us it will be incredibly enriching“, says Celeste, who anticipates that this show” tries to go through difficult times and reach a new place on a spiritual and physical level. “” The underlying idea is that it’s a revival, un transition period in which I begin to reveal myself and revive, already regain contact with myself in my purest and truest form “, sentence the artist.

‘Celeste: On With The Show, Live from London’ is a film that captures the return of the singer-songwriter to the stage in what is her first show since 2019. Starting on Thursday, July 15, fans will be able to enjoy the Celeste performances, from her most intimate performances at Union Chapel, even how everything is prepared with unpublished images behind the scenes. Tickets for ‘Celeste: On With The Show, Live from London’ are on sale now through LIVENow.

Born in California and raised in Brighton, she is one of the UK’s most promising stars, and has received the Brit Award for Rising Star 2020 and BBC Music Sound in 2020. Following the release of their UK debut album, ‘Not Your Muse’, and their performances at the Oscars, Bafta, Golden Globes and BRIT awards, Celeste finally presents her acclaimed live debut to her fans now that live music is gradually returning after the hiatus due to the pandemic.

WITH LIVE PUBLIC

Hits such as ‘Strange’, ‘Stop This Flame’, ‘Love Is Back’, among others, will be present in this show in which the public you will discover an unknown facet of the artist at home. This show also represents an important milestone for LIVENow, since it is the first that, after offering shows by figures such as Maroon 5, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Ellie Goulding or Pete Tong, it is the first to be recorded with a live audience.

“The goal of LIVENow is to bring artists closer to more fans. With ‘Celeste: On With The Show, Live From London’, it will be the first time that we bring the experience of a concert with a live audience to music fans around the world. As has happened to all of us, we have not been able to attend any concerts, but we see the opportunity to broadcast concerts to fans who cannot attend them and we believe that it will undoubtedly become an important part of the music business in I live in the future, “said James Sutcliffe, LIVENow’s director of content and marketing.