The first units of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro are reaching buyers, who are already doing the first performance tests to the computer using the Geekbench application. As on other occasions, the results are perfect to compare with previous generation MacBook Pro or the new MacBook Air.

In the multi-core is the test

It is best to put all the figures in a table:

Geekbench Single Core

Geekbench Multi Core

MacBook Pro 13 “(2020), Intel Core i5 Gen8 Quad-core 1.4GHz

927

3,822

MacBook Pro 13 “(2020), Intel Core i5 Gen10 Quad-core 2.0GHz

1,236

4,455

MacBook Pro 13 “(2019), Intel Core i5 Gen8 Quan-core 2.4GHz

952

3,907

MacBook Air (2020), Intel Core i3 Gen10 Dual-core 1.1GHz

1,003

1,999

MacBook Air (2020), Intel Core i5 Gen10 Quad-core 1.1GHz

1,055

2,642

Remember: the processor of the base model of the new MacBook Pro is the same as that of its previous generationso performance does not change. That makes the single core test result even slightly lower than that of the new MacBook Air, although it should be invaluable to the end user.

It is in the result of the multi-core tests where the difference is seen: while the MacBook Air falls below 2,650 points (the basic one even drops from 2,000), the MacBook Pro rises from 3,800 points. A curious fact: although the frequency of the Intel chip drops from 2.4GHz to 2.0GHz from one generation to another of the powerful models of the MacBook Pro, its performance increases. The reason is in the improvement of the processor itself, which goes from the eighth to the tenth generation of the Core i5 processors.

Performance tests make it clear that MacBook Pro are designed for those who squeeze their power to the maximumsuch as photographers, video editors, or programmers. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, are more oriented for general use.

Share



The first performance tests of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro arrive