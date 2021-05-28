Perfect match at Roland Garros

Great Tuesday for Argentine tennis in Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season: five wins and progress to the second qualifying round. In this way, a pale Monday was left behind, in which Leonardo Mayer and Guido Andreozzi were eliminated.

The Cerúndolo family managed to advance to the next instance without much problem. First, Francisco (116 °) eliminated the Dominican Roberto Cid Subervi (237 °) by 6-2 and 7-6 (2), while Juan Manuel (147 °) stayed with the Argentine duel vs. Andrea Collarini (202 °) by 6-4, 0-6 and 7-5. In the next phase they will face the American Thai Son Kwiatkowski (218 °) and the Egyptian Mohamed Safwat (162 °), respectively.

Francisco Cerúndolo, another who is still in the race.

Other joys were from Thomas Etcheverry (219 °), who eliminated German Matthias Bachinger (244 °) 6-4 and 6-2, and will now play with Belgian Kimmer Coppejans (174), as well as Marco Trungelliti (236 °), who beat Sebastián Báez (184 °) by 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4 in a duel of compatriots. The man from Santiago, who in 2016 eliminated Marin Cilic (10th at the time), will continue his week against Russian Evgeny Donskoy (136th).

Marco Trungelliti surprised Marin Cilic in 2016.

The last triumph came from Renzo Olivo (207 °), who has very good memories of Roland Garros. In 2017, the Rosario surprised Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who was 11th in the world. This Tuesday he beat the Dutch Robin Haase (204 °) by 6-7 (4), 7-5 and 6-4, to earn the right to face the Yankee Mackenzie McDonald (118 °).

In 2017, Renzo Olivo made history by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

At the moment there are seven Argentines with a guaranteed pass to the main draw in Paris. The men’s team will include: Diego Schwartzman (10th), Federico Delbonis (52nd), Guido Pella (59th), Federico Coria (96th), Juan Ignacio Londero (100th) and Facundo Bagnis (101st). The only representative in the women’s contest will be Nadia Podoroska (42nd).

