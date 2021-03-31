Perfect man? Chayanne cooks delicious for her family

1/3

Chayanne has a 43-year career | AP

Elmer Figueroa Arce is his full name | AFP

Chayanne is Lele Pons’ uncle in-law | AFP

The singer Puerto Rican Chayanne shared a photo on his official Instagram account with which he surely managed to take several sighs from his fans, because with this he could become the perfect man because he also cooks!

On November 28, 2019, he posted on Instagram a Photo That moved his fans, in turn he looked very motivated and delighted to share this image with his fans.

Chayanne He is a singer as well as an actor who for more than 40 years has fallen in love with his audience not only with his music but also with his charisma and now, it seems that he could finish conquering his fans knowing that he is also an excellent cook.

In the image we can see him checking the stove’s oven, in it he was preparing a delicious turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving that is celebrated on the last Thursday of November in the United States, which in that year was a day 28, This country is where the singer currently resides next to his beautiful and united family.

Being a celebrity any photograph or video shared by the interpreter of “Waltz Time“He immediately becomes popular with his followers.

Such was the case of this publication that currently has 282 thousand 600 Likes, the comments among which stand out how excited they are to see Chayanne with his beautiful smile, are approximately 5, 825 in total.

And apart you cook a doll, you are a case of cuteness, “they wrote.

Although to tell the truth it cannot be said that Elmer Figueroa Arce (Chayanne’s full name) actually cooked, because he is only opening the oven that by the way inside it you can see two turkeys already prepared, however, his fans were excited by the simple idea of ​​imagining that the Puerto Rican singer too knows how to cook.

It would surely not be a surprise that Chayanne has also learned to cook during these years, because he constantly has to travel and probably at some point in his career could have learned at least the basics.

Happy Thanksgiving Happy Thanksgiving Day. Wishing you many blessings, “Chayanne wrote.

Usually the singer is very grateful not only to his fans who thanks to them he is today’s celebrity, but also to all the people around him, he is a person who in addition to being charismatic is humble, thanks to the education that his parents gave him with so much effort, until now he has managed to maintain his humility the values ​​that they instilled in him since he was a child.

The singer is wearing gray jeans, an ink shirt and a black hat, he is wearing it backwards, looking even more youthful, very excited, he opened the oven door and showed his characteristic smile.

Above the stove you can see a kind of “cauldron” as mentioned in the comments stating that everything that is prepared in one of them will result in something delicious, next to it is a tray that you cannot see what is there inside, although it is surely something delicious like everything that is customary to eat on that day.

The place where Chayanne appears could be his own house, although it is not very different from the place, it seems to be very cozy, especially since this effect results from the harmony of the members of the household, it is not known if his children continue to live with him and his wife, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they continued to live together.