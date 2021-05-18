Perfect figure! Anastasia Kvitko shows off her white jeans | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko wore some white jeans With a quite casual outfit, but at the same time it was the most flirtatious and captivating.

It was through his Twitter account that he boasted about this striking pair, that due to the fact that it was a bit sunny in the image it seemed that Anastasia kvitko It is shining, thanks to the effect of sunlight.

The young 26-year-old celebrity wrote to her fans asking if they liked her pants, on few occasions we have seen her show off her curves like this, she usually wears dresses or swimsuits, but when it takes to do it is something to really admire.

Hi, guys How are my new jeans for you? Hi guys, how are my new white pants for you pic.twitter.com/yGBPojxH1O – Anastasiya_Kvitko (@Official_Kvitko) March 28, 2017

With this Photo We check that her figure can be worn with any type of clothing, those who are admirers of the beautiful “Kim Kardashian Rusa” will know that the model and businesswoman has shared endless photos showing her figure with all kinds of clothes and in everything kind of photos.

It was on March 28, 2017 that he shared this photo for his fandom, who by the way did not take long to start liking the image and writing some messages, answering his question where they were obviously fascinated to see it like this.