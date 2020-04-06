Australian actor and model Chirs Hemsworth is the perfect daddy … Well yes, we all know that, but we are talking about fatherhood. See the tips of this galanazo to educate children at home.

For this father and husband, it is very important to get involved with the children at home, play with them and be recognized.

And is that our dear Thor, always with her charming smile, ensures that this season at home can mean an opportunity for parents.

“If you are like me and you have the kids at home full time and you have to play the babysitter, the teacher, the parents, the dance coach, the clown, etc., and slowly pull your hair, you can find something of value in this, “she wrote on her Instagram account.

It also offers a free trial of several weeks of meditation exercises and visualization for children that will be available next week.

For all this and more, we adore you Chris!

