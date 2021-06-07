Perfect charms! Aleida Núñez wears a flirty swimsuit | Instagram

The beautiful actress, fashion model and singer Aleida Núñez shared a new photo in which she showed her charms and her exquisite figure, as it appears with a tiny swimsuit in pink.

Without thinking twice, her millions of followers and perhaps the occasional Internet user did not hesitate to like her publication in which she is quite flirtatious.

4 hours ago he decided to start pampering his followers with this photo, in which he appears showing off his marked abdomen, wearing this two-piece swimsuit, quite tiny and in pink, the beautiful celebrity of the TV soaps prepares to enjoy the beach.

Although in her photo you cannot see anything related to the beach itself, although when we pay attention we find white sand, because she is sitting in a quite striking chair that by the way is not directly related to anything that we would find on a beach , appears to be made of wood and with a quilted design.

Talking about sand Aleida Nunez She is barefoot and on her feet we found a bit of sand, she was surely preparing to go into the sea, but not before spoiling her fans with this cute Photo.

Aleida also wrote a hashtag “Malca House“which is a hotel found in Tulum, clicking on the link takes you to an Instagram account where you can see some beautiful landscapes of the hotel that you will undoubtedly like to see some day.

After giving our vote freely … A little beach, “Aleida wrote.

In addition to the beautiful nature that you will find in this beautiful hotel, you can enjoy and take advantage of the beautiful landscapes to take some fabulous selfies like she did.

The actress, like any other Mexican, had the opportunity to vote to elect our next leaders, taking advantage of the later to relax a bit, thanks to the fact that she has her legs crossed she is making a little effort with her abdomen, which causes it to be marked and show “your squares”.

After 4 hours the couple from El Capi Albores in “The Stars Dance Today“, it already has 39,020 Likes in addition to 570 comments, of which you will surely already imagine what they have written to it apart from the emojis of course.

You have a tremendous little body “,” My love what a beauty “,” Beautiful best regards, “wrote some fans.

Several of her admirers continually let her know that she is an extremely beautiful woman and that she is the possessor of a spectacular figure, with some compliments that if we read them we could blush a bit because several of them are extremely graphic.

Since May 23 Aleida did not share content wearing swimsuits, until today perhaps that is why her followers immediately began to like her publication, although of course her subsequent publications were also quite flirtatious, so surely no one was felt with her.

Tight or short garments and even a bodysuit that she recently danced with were the publications she gave us on her Instagram, whether with short, long and tight garments, this beautiful celebrity and star always finds a way to surprise her followers who even At the moment there are 3.4 million only on Instagram.

This new publication of the actress and model is number 1,587, she will surely continue to share entertaining and captivating content for her followers as she has done to this day, showing off her figure, doing some promotion and even wearing her own line of leggings and jeans. .