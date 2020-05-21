Egg is one of the most consumed foods worldwide at breakfast time. Don’t miss out on making them this way!

May 21, 2020

Now that we have plenty of time at home, it is the ideal time to learn new recipes, such as poached, poached or poached eggs. Do not feel like visiting restaurants to taste them again, prepare them at home!

Prepare these poached eggs in a few minutes

To prepare this recipe we will only need to master some techniques, once you have practice you will see how easy they are. This egg dish is obtained after immersing the egg in very hot water, about to boil, but it should never be boiling.

The texture of the poached eggs is a very soft and fluffy white, however when the egg is hatched the yolk must melt gently when opened. It is really easy, especially with these tips that we will reveal to you:

Tips for preparing poached eggs to the ideal point:

If you want to taste some delicious poached eggs, you must make sure that the selected egg is fresh, this will influence a lot. If you want to know if an egg is really ready for this dish, that is to say, fresh, you should only immerse the egg in a glass with water, if the lower area is horizontal it means that it is fresh; but if you float and stand up then you are not ready for this menu.

Prepare these poached eggs in a few minutes

The next step is to break it into a bowl, add a teaspoon of vinegar to it, this can be done in the bowl or directly in the hot water. Add clean water to a saucepan that is at least 5 centimeters deep, leaving it almost full. Do not add salt, this can cause the white to spoil.

Stir the water around the egg to make a kind of whirlpool not so intense, to help the egg white roll around the yolk. Let the water gradually reach the boiling state and when it does it will be time to lower the heat on the stove.

Cook over low heat for about 3 to 4 minutes or until you notice the white turn white. To remove the egg you will only need a straining spoon, let it drain a little and serve it. Bon appetit!