Simaria stirred fans by posting a bikini selfie leaving her breasts in evidence. “Took it posted! Have a week full of blessings, family. And whoever can, stay home!”, He wrote in the image caption, much praised by his followers. “Phenomenal,” wrote an internet user. “Perfect and sexy”, summed up another. “What is the most beautiful woman, people?” Asked a fan. “Kim Kardashian is different”, compared another follower of the country, who has been living with her sister, Simone, during the quarantine.

Reserved, Simaria has shown family in quarantine

Always very reserved about her husband, Spaniard Vicente, and her children, Giovanna and Pawel, Simaria has allowed herself to show more of her family day to day during this quarantine due to the Coronavirus. Recently, the artist, whose resemblance to her 7-year-old eldest, stole the show, videotaped everyone inside the couple’s bedroom, in pajamas, dancing in a kind of improvised nightclub.

Simaria cleans mansion in quarantine

Because of the social isolation, all the live shows already scheduled had to be canceled and, with free time, Simaria has taken the opportunity to enjoy, but also clean, her mansion. In a recent video, the artist showed the scene and alerted her followers: “Don’t forget that social isolation is extremely important at this moment to minimize the spread of Covid-19. I don’t leave the house for anything and I’m taking advantage of this isolation to do that neat cleaning! “he said, citing the name of his new hit next to Simone.

Simaria reported suffocation while traveling because of the virus

The Coronavirus pandemic started in China and arrived in Europe weeks before it hit Brazil. And it was there, more precisely in Spain, that Simaria was enjoying a vacation with her husband and two children. And, narrowly, was not prevented from returning to Brazil. “I experienced the changes in Spain’s routine closely, from day to night, there was no one else on the streets. Everyone was quarantined and the police were monitoring. I started getting desperate, trying to anticipate my flight, but it took me about 4 days to get it” , said in conversation with the Purepeople. And he explained that it was in the family’s plans to continue traveling through Italy – one of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19 -, but that in the face of news about the disease it was necessary to step back and cancel the tickets. “Covid19 is no joke. We need to be aware that the matter is serious and the more we guard ourselves at this moment, the faster we will go through this situation”, he warned.

