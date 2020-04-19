The Mexican highlights the speed reached by the new cars

He’s excited about the performance he expects from his RP20

The coronavirus crisis has left the world of motorsport on edge. Without a confirmed date for the start of the Formula 1 season, Sergio Pérez is eager to get back on track. The Mexican, who is undergoing quarantine in his native country, has told what he expects from the cars for 2020.

Racing Point has highlighted the speed of the cars this season, which he also says are the fastest he has ever driven. Pérez is fully convinced that the track records will be broken.

“We are driving the fastest cars in Formula 1 history. You cannot imagine the speeds we set in fast corners. It is nothing like previous years. The qualifying laps will be incredible. We are going to break all records this year with the generation of single-seaters that we have, they are simply the best cars, “he said in a direct from Instagram of Formula 1.

The truth is that, in addition to the speed of all the cars, the Mexican is especially happy with the performance he expects his Racing Point to show. He is very satisfied with the sensations he obtained in the preseason and, although he does not know for sure where they will be on the grid, he is fully confident in being able to achieve great achievements with the RP20.

“The other day I had a call with Otmar Szafnauer, Racing Point team principal and also with Tom McCullough, our chief engineer, and I said, ‘You know, for the first time in our careers, we have a competitive car.’ Obviously we don’t know how much competitive is the RP20, but what we know is quite encouraging, “he said.

All the teams traveled to Melbourne for the first date of the season, which boded well that it could be played without problems despite the coronavirus. However, when a McLaren worker tested positive, everything changed dramatically and the race was eventually suspended. Pérez acknowledges that it was especially difficult due precisely to the high expectations he had.

“Going to Melbourne in that sense, with all the preparation that we had all done, knowing that we had a good car was very painful, very painful. But it is a painful moment for everyone. We just have to stay together,” he said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.