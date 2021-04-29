Pérez Tornero, president of RTVE, is committed to ending the informative programs of external production

José Manuel Pérez Tornero, president of RTVE, has assured this Thursday in the Congress of Deputies that “everything that is banalization, show and scandal It shouldn’t be anywhere on RTVE, “a message that comes after its announcement last week of the opening of a citizen consultation aimed at making the corporation” a real public square. “

The journalist has valued that “the journalism that TVE should do is public, valuable, inform in depth”, thus underlining that “quality journalism is worth it and banal journalism is not worth it and less on public television.” Besides, also you have used the expression “infoshow”, with which he could be referring to programs like La hora de La 1 and Las cosas clear.

In this sense, Pérez Tornero has also deepened that on public television “internal production” must prevail at a time when the budget will be “austere, in line with the framework mandate.”

These statements suggest a possible withdrawal of Things Clear and La hora de La 1 from the television grid, since both programs are produced in the hands of external producers and, Furthermore, they have sparked several controversies in recent months. Direct Spain and Here the Earth are also of external production, but no complaints from the political parties have been transferred to them.