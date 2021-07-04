Pérez took the opportunity to return to Austria to “find my own way”

The Mexican driver had said in the preview of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend that competing for the second consecutive time at the same circuit was “a great opportunity for me.”

However, Perez was seen far from the lead during practice sessions, ranking eighth and 11th in Friday’s practice and seventh in Saturday’s practice, while his Red Bull teammate Verstappen dominated every outing. to track. But at the time of qualifying, more precisely in the defining Q3, “Checo” appeared at his highest level of the weekend to reach the third best time.

“Yesterday (on Friday) we had a small problem with the (balance of the) car. Today we have found it. And we have been progressing, finding the balance, feeling comfortable as expected after coming from a weekend here,” he commented. Pérez after signing his second best Saturday of the season.

“But we have made a lot of progress in qualifying. In the end I think it’s a good result, it’s a good starting position, because in the race we can be strong and have a good pace.”

Pérez explained that, taking advantage of all the information collected during the Styrian GP last weekend at this same circuit, he dedicated himself to continue discovering aspects of the set-up of the RB16B.

“This weekend we have taken a very different approach with the car setup, also to explore it. We have explored the car a lot. We have taken this opportunity to get to know it much better, based on the reference we had. So in the end we did the work. correct settings and I think we definitely have a better race car than qualifying, “he said.

Asked if in the middle of the set-up changes he ended up with a balance like the one from the last race or the new one he tried this time, the one from Guadalajara explained: “We finished in the middle. We were very different but then we came back, let’s say we stayed halfway there. So yeah, we deviated a bit from last weekend but progressively came back. “

Previously in season Pérez He had said he was taking the path of tuning VerstappenBut as you get to know the car more you can pick up an idea of ​​balance that better suits your handling, which also explains why it’s a benefit for Red Bull.

“I’m starting to find my own way, my own direction progressively. Also when you don’t have the two cars with the same spec, with the same aerodynamic spec, it’s more difficult to compare, you know, compare the setup. So it’s important that we go. by our own route in this case, “he concluded.

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

Gallery: Sergio Pérez’s photos at the Austrian F1 GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

