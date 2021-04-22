Perez out, Rogerio Bontorin faces Matt Schnell at UFC 262

One change will have a match from the UFC 262 undercard. Alex Perez got injured. After the withdrawal, Rogerio Bontorin will face Matt schnell.

The new rival was confirmed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Bontorin, will try to end its bad phase. The Brazilian is on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Kai kara-france on UFC 259. The flyweight needs to win or his passage through the Octagon could get complicated. Rogerio He is known for his strong grappling, with 11 wins left by way of completion.

Schnell it is in the opposite situation. The American will seek to obtain a new losing streak. The fighter of the ATT was knocked out by Alexandre pantoja on UFC Fight Island 6. Loss that ended a four-win streak. In his next fight, he beat Tyson nam by decision divided into UFC Fight Island 8.

UFC 262 the next one will be held 15 th of May in the Toyota Center from Houston Texas.