Pérez, Norris and Tsunoda: three asking for passage

03/31/2021

Act. At 10:58 CEST

You don’t have to be a ‘rookie’ to assert yourself in Formula 1. Let them tell the ‘Czech’ Pérez, who at 31 years old and after eleven seasons, tries to shine with Red Bull, the best car on the current grid, challenging the team leader Max verstappen, 23 years old. Months ago, the Mexican was out of F1 when Lawrence Stroll, owner of Racing Point (now Aston Martin) terminated the contract to sign Sebastian Vettel. Under pressure, as his agent pulled the strings on the near-impossible mission of finding him a flyer by 2021, Sergio he had his best campaign and achieved his first victory with a display of rage in Bahrain. That convinced the Red Bull leadership to break the tradition of having only pilots trained in their quarry and give the experienced one a chance. Perez.

After just a day and a half of preseason with the RB16B, a car tailored to the needs of Verstappen, the ‘Czech’ has managed to save with note his first exam in the race that opened the World Cup, again in his ‘talisman’ circuit in Bahrain. He failed the clock and qualified in eleventh place. To this was added an electrical problem that almost made him quit before starting and forced him to start from the pitlane, in 20th position. Nonetheless, Sergio perez he overcame circumstances: he made 14 superb overtaking on the track and was able to finish fifth, being one of the pleasant surprises of this start of the year.

Norris and Tsunoda, unapologetic

The pilot who preceded the ‘Checo’ in Sakhir, in fourth position, Lando norris, 21, has been claiming his share of care for two seasons. In 2020 the harmonious partnership he formed with Carlos Sainz at McLaren it paid off. The Briton became the third youngest driver to ever reach the podium in F1, with a third place finish at the Austrian Red Bull Ring. And this year, the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo to Woking, has been a shock to Landau, which hopes to take advantage of the team’s positive inertia, powered by the Mercedes engine, to expand its record. You have reached a degree of maturity that allows you to aspire to much more.

Norris it is an example of the new generation of pilots. A regular on social media, his outgoing character has earned him rapid popularity. In the free practice in Bahrain, for example, he put the fans in his ‘pocket’ by putting his car at the height of Sainz’s Ferrari to greet his former teammate. Kind gestures that English combines with spectacular piloting. Pure talent.

And what about Yuki tsunoda? Ross brawn, the Formula 1 director, is clear that Alpha Tauri has found another ‘pearl’ in the Red Bull and Honda quarry: “I am really impressed. He’s the best rookie F1 has had in a long, long time, ”he commented. Do not exaggerate. The 20-year-old Japanese rider shone in his first time with a great lap in Q2. And although he was ultimately unable to get into Q3 and endured a difficult first lap of the race from 13th on the grid, he did not give up. Undeterred and with aggressive driving that included overtaking Alonso and Stroll, he recovered to finish ninth and score his first World Cup points. Without a doubt, a real discovery.

Records

Lando norris

Date and place of birth: November 13, 1999 (age 21), Glastonbury (Somerset, UK).

Team: McLaren (Mercedes)

F1 debut: Australia 2019

Best result: 3rd in Austria 2020.

Honors: Champion of British F4 (2015) and European F3 (2017). Runner-up in F2 (2018) after George Russell.

Sergio perez

Date and place of birth: January 26, 1990 (age 31), Guadalajara (Jalisco, Mexico)

Team: Red Bull (Honda)

F1 debut: Australia 2011

Best result: 1st in Sakhir (Bahrain) 2020.

Honors: 11 seasons in F1, with 10 podiums, 1 victory and 1 fastest lap. 1st in British F3 (2007). 2nd GP2 (2010).

Yuki tsunoda

Date and place of birth: May 11, 2000 (20 years old), Sagamihara (Kanagawa, Japan).

Team: Alfa Tauri (Honda)

F1 debut: Bahrain 2021

Best result: 9th in Bahrain 2021.

Honors: F4 Japan Champion (2018). 4th in Euroformula Open and 9th in F3 (2019). 3rd in F2 (2020)