Pérez needs to improve on the soft compound at the Austrian GP

Sergio Pérez achieved fourth place in the Styrian Grand Prix held at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, but to achieve it he had to go from low to high on the eighth weekend of the 2021 Formula 1 season.

During the days of practice he was far from the rhythm imposed by his partner Max Verstappen. In qualifying he placed fifth, but advanced to fourth after a three-position penalty on Valtteri Bottas starting alongside the McLaren of Lando Norris.

The situation did not change much for the Mexican during the Friday of Austrian GP. Checo slipped into the top 10 in the first session but dropped to 11th in the afternoon after failing to find the right pace on the soft tires.

“I did not feel comfortable with the car under the soft tires so we have to do an analysis of what happened,” said Pérez in the media area at the circuit. Spielberg.

“We were a bit dismayed with the pace on one lap, I didn’t feel very comfortable in the car, it’s time to understand the differences and, from there, understand.”

“We have to work on finding a better balance when we are low on fuel to be ready for tomorrow.”

Before Pérez received the softest rubber, the Mexican was in the top five with the medium compound, close to Max Verstappen. In the same way it happened with the race simulations in the final part, when the rain reached the circuit, getting into the leading group with a more loaded fuel tank, a situation that is hopeful.

“The race pace is promising, it is good. We hope to be competitive on Saturday, because the race pace has a good pace,” said the Mexican who considered that the tire issue will not be a problem like last weekend thanks to the low temperatures because “we feel less degradation than the previous weekend”.

Also read:

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez at the 2021 Austrian GP

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

1/12

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

2/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

4/12

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

5/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

6/12

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing during the press conference

7/12

Photo de: FIA Pool

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

8/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

9/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

10/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

11/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

12/12

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images