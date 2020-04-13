The Mexican will send a thousand food pantries to the neediest families

Through his foundation, ‘Checo’ urges his followers to join the initiative

Racing Point driver in Formula 1, Sergio Pérez, has joined the donations to help those most in need in the face of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus. The Mexican will deliver food supplies to a thousand families and urges people to join the initiative.

The coronavirus pandemic not only affects citizens in terms of health, there are also many families who are in a difficult economic situation, and for this reason ‘Checo’ has started this movement.

The Mexican has bought a total of a thousand pantries that will be distributed to the neediest families. At the same time, it calls for an effort from Mexicans – and also from the rest of the world – to try to reach the figure of a million … or exceed it if possible.

The price of each pantry is only 300 Mexican pesos –about 11.70 euros at the current exchange rate– and, for those interested in a donation through the Checo Pérez Foundation –FCP–, all the information can be found at this link.

Sergio Perez:

“It is very sad to see the number of people who are being affected. We understand that there are people who cannot stay at home, who have to go out to work and live daily, but their sales have decreased and their incomes are affected. That is why we invite all Mexicans to join this initiative. I am sure, as is the custom, that Mexicans will show unity once again and will do our best to help our brothers. ”

“I also pray for the people who have been infected and for their families. Wishing that they recover soon and I send my sincere condolences to all those who have lost a loved one in this medical emergency. I also take this opportunity to thank all the efforts made by the doctors , nurses and, in general, all the health personnel who risk it every day. ”

