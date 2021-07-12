Pérez is finding his “own way” with the Red Bull car

The Mexican driver faced a tough challenge at the start of the 2021 F1 season trying to adapt to the high rake of the Red Bull.

Used to an opposite concept in Racing Point, he had to adapt his driving style to the RB16B to get the most out of the car.

To adapt faster and not get lost in adjustments, he adopted the set-up of his partner, Max Verstappen.

Having gained confidence with the car, Sergio Pérez has already started to try some things of his own, although he is not doing anything completely different.

The Aztec said the two consecutive races at the Red Bull Ring were the perfect opportunity to test his own settings and start exploring his car’s set-up further.

As Verstappen has received the latest updates as they have arrived, the two Red Bull cars have not had the same configuration, which makes it even more important that Pérez go his own way.

“We have been exploring the car a lot,” he explained. Pérez. “We took this opportunity to get to know the car much better, starting from the reference we had. In the end we made the appropriate adjustments.”

“I am beginning to find my own way, my own direction progressively.”

Also read:

“Also, when you don’t have two cars with the same specs, with the same aerodynamic setup, it’s more difficult to compare the set-up. So it’s important that we go our own way in this case.”

Pérez pointed out that although at one point his set-up in Austria was completely different from Verstappen’s, in the end he returned to a compromise solution that seemed to suit the overall pace better.

Although Pérez’s hopes of getting on the podium at the Austrian GP they vanished when he was kicked off the track by Lando Norris early in the race, the weekend overall having been more promising after beating the two Mercedes.

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez with Red Bull Racing

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

1/24

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

2/24

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/24

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

4/24

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

5/24

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

6/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

7/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing at the press conference

8/24

Photo de: FIA Pool

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

9/24

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

10/24

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

11/24

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

12/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

13/24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, en un KTM X-Bows

14/24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, en un KTM X-Bows

15/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

16/24

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

17/24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, al inicio

18/24

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

19/24

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, greet the fans before the race

20/24

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Alpine

21/24

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

22/24

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

23/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

24/24

Photo by: Erik Junius