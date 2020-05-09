International media published this Friday that Mexico is hiding infections and deaths from Covid-19. At the Analysis Table, the journalists agreed on the need for greater clarity in the figures.

“It would be very serious to have this underreporting both in the number of infections and deaths; remember that Mexico is one of the countries that has applied the least evidence and the cases that are available are estimates ”, said the journalist Ana Lilia Pérez during the Aristegui Live Analysis Table.

This Friday two international newspapers published reports on the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico. On the one hand, the Spanish newspaper The country released the text entitled “The magnitude of the epidemic in Mexico”, in which the journalist Jorge Galindo indicates the number of positive cases would be between 620 thousand and 730 thousand, and not as officials of the Ministry of Health (Ssa) have pointed out in 29 thousand 616, until this Thursday.

On the other hand, The New York Times released the text “Hidden Figures: Mexico Disregards Wave of Deaths in the Capital”, which states that the number of people who could have lost their lives in Mexico City is more than three times what the federal figures show. Capital officials have detected more than 2,500 deaths from the virus, compared to 700 reported by federal authorities., says the research.

“Mexico deserves that the authorities have total clarity on the situation of the pandemic,” said Ana Lilia Pérez.

“At the origin of the pandemic, when the first cases of infection began to be registered, the instruction in hospitals was to report and track cases, but there was insufficient application of tests. Most of them who presented a painting of this nature returned to their homes, they were kept under surveillance, ”he added.

The communicator considered that Until there is sufficient evidence, there will also be no certainty in the numbers provided by the health authorities.

“The government itself has accepted that the number of cases through diagnostic tests are only one part of the universe that represents the entire pandemic. We have seen how hidden cases have been discussed in different sectors. The main problem of this is that due to the pandemic itself, many do not require hospitalization and only cases with a complete symptomatology, which are very serious, are those who enter, ”he explained.

Pérez believed that both reports force greater clarity on the part of the government., since if the pandemic has a much greater magnitude than that officially reported, sooner or later it will be reflected.

“It is a key moment for accurate reporting, because next Monday the plan will be reported on how to return to the stage of lack of confidence. In a lack of confinement with more contagions, it would be a disaster, “he said.

In this regard, the writer Fabrizio Mejía He recalled that when the AH1N1 epidemic occurred in Mexico in 2009, the administration of Felipe Calderón pointed out that there were 71 thousand cases and, nevertheless, the World Health Organization calculated that half of the population of Mexicans was infected.

“There will always be underreporting, the problem of a pandemic is not the individual case, but how it spreads and at what speed. That a country can hide deaths seems to me irresponsible to say so; there would have to be a concealment of biblical proportions to hide deaths that has to do with the records of hospitals, funeral homes, relatives, ”he said.

“If there were concealment we would know, this would be a real disaster. There is a campaign that started since last week against the health authority in various media, “he added.

Mejía also mentioned that many tests were carried out in New York and, even so, the city was the center of the pandemic in the United States.

“It seems to me to be an attack on the health authority with some interest, there are various pharmaceutical interests, the media in relation to hospitals,” he said.

“What matters is how the pandemic has been managed. The afternoon conferences have been civilizing about what science is, how a mathematical estimation model is handled. What has caused such a stir is the sentinel model, when epidemics always have an estimate that the media calls underreporting, “he declared.

“For the purposes of a pandemic, it does not matter how many individual beings were infected, but how many reached hospitals, how many were seriously ill and how many died,” he added.

The world before and after Covid

Reflecting on this, Fabrizio Mejía indicated that “The freedom not to do” it is what could be behind a new state.

“They have made us a planetary idea of ​​not doing to save the other who is new.”

According to the writer, this new concept includes people that we do not know, but at the same time the natural resources that the human being has invaded.

Meanwhile, the journalist Ana Lilia Pérez He mentioned that the Covid-19 has become not only a blow to the economy and social life, but a time to rethink what our life will be like after the lack of confidence.

“This circumstance abruptly made clear to us the consequences of the dismantling that took place in the health systems, which have been insufficient globally, but in Mexico in the last decade there has been a gradual dismantling of these structures of the health systems “, said.

And he coincided with Fabrizio Mejía, when it is time for people to rethink their coexistence as human beings with nature; and, at the same time, in societies.