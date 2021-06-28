Perez Hilton publicly apologized to Britney Spears for her past teasing

In recent times, the narrative around the emotional crisis that Britney Spears suffered in the late 2000s, which led to the establishment of the legal guardianship that she is now trying to end, has changed radically. The pop princess has gone from being the subject of all kinds of cruel jokes to inspiring a New York Times documentary which analyzes the injustices that he would have suffered at the hands of the press and those responsible for controlling both his personal life and his career.

Now the blogger Perez hilton, who in his day was one of his biggest detractors, has wanted to publicly apologize for everything he wrote at the time about the singer after hearing his testimony this Wednesday before the judge examining his case.

“I take full responsibility for how I have behaved in the past. I can’t apologize saying I was young and dumb. I think now we know much more [que antes] and I think initially a lot of people were surprised and alarmed and worried about their young children, myself included. I know I didn’t express myself as well as I could have. Don’t act out of empathy and compassion. I absolutely apologize and feel deeply ashamed and sorry“, Has affirmed in declarations to Sky News.

Perez’s blog follow-up of Britney’s comings and goings, including her decision to shave her head, would have played a crucial role in Britney’s ‘fall from grace’ because of the sarcastic tone she used. To this day, he has finally realized how much the artist must be suffering and would like to be able to compensate her for her behavior.

“I just want to hug her. I think he only needs love, because I can’t even imagine the betrayal, sadness and emptiness he must feel believing, knowing and experiencing this total lack of support ”, he added.