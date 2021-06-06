Pérez finds his first victory with Red Bull in a crazy final

Sergio perez he debuted his record with Red Bull after an epic race that was resolved in a final lap. A blowout from Verstappen, when he was leading comfortably, with four laps remaining, revolutionized the test.

The Mexican was accompanied by Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly, benefited by a blunder by Lewis Hamilton in the final highlight: he finished out of the points and a golden opportunity to be the leader.

Fernando Alonso he finished 6th, after a key lesson in that final lap, with Carlos Sainz 8th.

Surprisingly clean output (and bad for Sainz)

Despite the initial tension, it was an uneventful outing (beyond a Stroll touch on Schumacher). Alonso started well and won a place, while Sainz gave it up.

Everyone saved the dreaded Turn 15, but Hamilton did not wait for anything: at the end of the first lap, by pure slipstream, he got rid of a Leclerc who could not defend the lead. The Monegasque was soon left out of the podium options, as the Red Bull-Hamilton fight continued to grow.

With the first pit stops, Fernando Alonso fell out of the dotted zone. While your partner Esteban Ocon leaving due to engine problems, the Asturian switched to hard tires, his great ‘enemy’ this year. Things were worse for Carlos Sainz, who after making his save (reasonably good) went off at Turn 8 and missed all his options.

Pérez works for Verstappen

With the windows of the boxes of the ones above, the seams of Mercedes began to be seen. Verstappen and Pérez won the position from Hamilton with two good saves (especially from the Dutchman), and both came out ahead.

The play was perfect for Red Bull, as Pérez widened on the track to stop Hamilton and he succeeded more than anything else. The leader escaped to the front of the pack, with the seven-time champion powerless to get rid of Pérez.

The race entered a stable zone. Carlos Sainz tried, and succeeded, overtaking Fernando Alonso for 12th place, with little pace (especially Alpine). The tranquility broke her Lance Stroll.

Stroll accident and Alonso goes on the attack

After 30 laps on the track on the same wheels, Stroll suffered a nasty blowout on the straight, causing the safety car to come off. The Canadian got out on his own foot.

Another part of the race began, in which several pilots decided to go on the attack. One of them was Fernando Alonso, which for the last laps decided to ride soft.

The play went well for the Spanish, who gained two positions with respect to the losses before, and was placed in the zone to fight for the ‘top 10’. Although the one who fell apart was Sebastian vettel, who in the highlight was placed fourth after getting rid of his former partner Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. But the script hadn’t finished being written.

Verstappen blowout and Pérez victory

Verstappen started looking for the fastest lap and paid dearly. He forced so much, that just as it took its toll: blowout. It was very similar to Stroll, the wear caused the right rear tire to break and crash into the wall.

Race direction decided to raise the red flag, even though there were only two laps left. It was decided to start while standing, so, for practical purposes, there was a mini-race one lap.

The one-lap race … and Hamilton screwed up!

