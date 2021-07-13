Pérez deserves a car like the one he has at Red Bull

Early last year Vettel was told that Ferrari he no longer had a place for him in 2021 since the bet of the Italian squad was on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

When the announcement was made, Vettel hinted that he had not yet finished his time in the premier category of motorsport so he would look for a new challenge. Red Bull seemed like a dream destination, especially since during an appearance on Servus TV he tried to leave the door ajar himself. However, Helmut Marko He personally informed Vettel during the double race weekend in Austria that his return to his first home was not possible.

The four-time world champion found a place at Aston Martin for 2021 by signing a multi-year contract, a team that fought for third place in the 2020 constructors’ championship under the name of Racing Point, but this year he has struggled to match the pace.

When Vettel was asked if he regretted his choice for Aston Martin, the Teuton said: “No, I certainly do not regret it. [tras el anuncio de Red Bull] go in another direction and choose a new team and that has been Aston Martin, where they have just started a new direction, “said the German in a media round where he was Motorsport.com.

“I am very happy here and I continue to fully support my choice,” said the four-time champion.

Surprisingly, Helmut Marko believes that Vettel has bet on the wrong horse. According to him, Vettel is doomed to mid-table battles at Aston Martin.

Praise for Pérez: “He deserves the Red Bull seat”

Vettel’s move to Aston Martin left Sergio Pérez without a seat for 2021. The Mexican had a three-year contract, starting in 2020, with the Lawrence Stroll team. In the end, Checo found a place at Red Bull to replace Alex Albon.

The German driver said he was happy about the position presented to the Mexican driver. “I say it with all sincerity – and I mean it from the heart – that I am glad that Sergio has found such a competitive seat. He deserves it”.

“He has shown it not only with that victory in Baku, but also in the last ten years. I am happy that Red Bull has such a good car now for two different reasons. First of all, I still meet a lot of people from the team. Secondly, I like that Checo can now go to a race with the idea that he has a car to win. He hasn’t had that luxury in the past, so it’s well deserved. “

