“Pérez apologized and there is no resentment”

The highest category is already in Silverstone to contest the British GP this weekend, but the race two weeks ago in Austria still generates repercussions.

The fight between “Checo” Pérez and Leclerc at the Red Bull Ring had two very hot spots. The first came on lap 41, when the Ferrari tried to overtake the Red Bull on turn 4, but the maneuver ended in a slight friction between the two with Leclerc having to go through the gravel.

Later, on turn 47, the Monegasque attacked Pérez from the outside again at Turn 6 and the result was the same with the Ferrari having to go through the gravel. These two maneuvers earned “Checo” two penalties of five seconds each.

Leclerc had been very upset with Perez after the race, as he felt it ruined his chance of a better result than the eighth place he achieved.

Already at Silverstone, the Italian team driver revealed that he spoke with the Guadalajara team, the matter was settled.

“I spoke to him immediately after the race and could tell that he immediately felt that he had crossed the line,” he said. Leclerc this Thursday at Silverstone.

“Then we saw each other like 20 minutes after the heat of the moment and then he apologized. So there’s no hard feelings or anything like that.”

“Obviously, during the race, I was quite frustrated, because I felt like I had a little bit more pace and I couldn’t show it, but that’s okay, it’s part of the races and now I’m just going to look forward.”

On what the weekend of Great Britain may turn out to be for Ferrari, Leclerc analyzed: “In Austria we were a little less strong in qualifying but very strong in the race. Hopefully here we can be a little stronger in qualifying, keeping our race pace, but let’s not forget Paul Ricard also where we have had this problem with the front tire “.

“Silverstone is quite a difficult track for the front tire so we have to be careful with this and I hope we did a good job trying to avoid this problem this weekend,” he said.

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

