Pérez and seven other pilots are called before the commissioners

Raikkonen and Vettel collided at Turn 5 while battling for 12th place on the final lap, causing the German’s Aston Martin to crash into the wall on the left side of the track.

The incident caused double yellow flags to be displayed at the point of the crash during the final lap, a sector many drivers had to traverse on the way to the checkered flag.

After a busy afternoon for the stewards, a series of bulletins were issued after the race, citing eight drivers for not slowing down enough in the face of double yellow flags.

Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Nikita Mazepin, Charles Leclerc, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly are required to meet with the stewards at 10-minute intervals between 5:50 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., local time, in the Red Bull Ring.

That is in addition to post-race investigations involving both Vettel and Raikkonen for the crash itself on the last lap, as well as a second for Raikkonen for braking.

Williams driver George Russell is also under investigation for braking during his battle with Fernando Alonso for tenth place that ended up taking the Spaniard.