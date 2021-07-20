Pérez and his three stops to take a point from Hamilton

After the accident between Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, the only Milton Keynes team car on the track was Sergio Pérez’s.

The Mexican driver started from the pit lane after his team made modifications to the RB16B after the accident in Saturday’s sprint race. After the red flag he lined up in the last position of the grid and began a comeback until he was close to the top 10.

Perez stopped earlier than expected, with just 19 laps in the race, to switch from the hard compound to the middle. 20 laps from the end the member of Red Bull Racing went back to the pits when he was fighting for ninth position against the Aston Martin de Lance Stroll.

When the Austrian team looked at that Lewis Hamilton could take victory over Charles Leclerc, a situation that in the end was specified to allow him his 99th victory in the highest category, they decided to call Pérez for a third stoppage and put tires on him with the simple objective of stealing the fastest lap from the seven-time world champion and preventing him from adding the additional point.

Checo fulfilled the mission and added his fifth fast lap in its history in Formula 1 although he sacrificed the points.

Speaking after the race in the media area, Pérez said that the accident between Hamilton and Max Verstappen had gone beyond what was allowed.

“It was very on the edge. The important thing is that Max is fine, but I think the line crossed quite a bit. I thought that Hamilton would have a greater penalty, ”recalled the Mexican.

Regarding his result, Pérez said it was better to forget the weekend and focus on the Hungarian Grand Prix, the next date on the calendar.

“It has been a difficult day, I am disappointed with my weekend, my performance, it has been a poor weekend for the team.”

“A weekend to forget on my part, on behalf of the team, everything very complicated. Nothing came out, so we have to think about the next race. Tomorrow we will start working on the race in Hungary ”.

Although on two occasions he had come back to the points zone, Pérez indicated that the decision of a third stop was something strategic.

“I think that if we stayed in the end we could have been seventh, we were taking better care of the tires than Lance (Stroll) and Fernando (Alonso), I think we could have been there, but for strategic reasons the team preferred to go on the fastest lap.”

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez at the F1 Great Britain GP

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

1/25

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

2/25

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

4/25

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

5/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

6/25

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

7/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

8/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio PÉrez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

9/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

10/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

11/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

12/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

13/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

14/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

15/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

16/25

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

17/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

18/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

19/25

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

20/25

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins after making contact with Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

21/25

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, George Russell, Williams FW43B

22/25

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

23/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

24/25

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins after making contact with Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

25/25

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images