Santos has as priority a deal with Hamburg, from Germany, due to the different hiring of defender Cleber Reis, in 2016.

The debt caused the Fish to be punished by FIFA and banned from registering new contracts with the CBF. The amounts, with a fine, interest and monetary restatement, are approximately R $ 24 million.

Alvinegro talks to Hamburg and negotiates with a German bank for “unlocking” in FIFA.

“The case of the old management, which involves Cleber Reis, is at FIFA. It is the purchase of 55% for 2.5 million euros. When we took over, we went to talk to them (Hamburg) because the debt was past due. They charged 750 thousand euros. fine, I don’t know how they can contract with a fine like that, plus interest and monetary correction. We were discussing the fine, we offered players. , it was not worth an agreement and went to FIFA “, said President José Carlos Peres, to SporTV.

“FIFA punished us, we are negotiating with a bank in Germany to make this payment. Hamburg accepted the 2.5 million euros and we are going to loan players or a player to get a penalty and interest. Unfortunately, the coronavirus came when we were concluding the agreement,” completed Peres.

Another debt of Santos is with Atlético Nacional for the hiring of Felipe Aguilar, in 2019. The Colombian club recently exposed the debt on its official website. There are two overdue installments of 387 thousand dollars (R $ 2.2 million), one from December 2019 and the other from March 2020.

“The club made a statement that we did not pay. It is not only Santos, other clubs with greater financial strength also did not pay. It is a pending issue that we want to resolve in the coming days, but that was not for FIFA. We are discussing from club to club”, said Peres.

It is worth remembering that Santos sold Aguilar to Athletico-PR this year and received R $ 10 million in cash.

