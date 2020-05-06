Peres says Sampaoli asked Soteldo to leave (Ivan Storti / SFC)

Santos president José Carlos Peres said that former coach Jorge Sampaoli even asked for Yeferson Soteldo’s departure in 2019.

According to Peres’ report, the coach was bothered by the lack of discipline by Soteldo, Cueva (now at Pachuca) and Derlis González (currently at Olímpia).

“Cueva trained well in the first week. After about 20 or 30 days, Sampaoli said that I could sell and that I didn’t want Cueva, Soteldo and Derlis González. ‘They all go together, go drink, go for a binge’. I said that were assets and had to climb. I’m also guilty, of course, I’m the president (due to the power of the coach). Only it was time that Sampaoli… Sampaoli came to Santos in low, he grew up and Santos won. I was going to face the guy that the crowd sang his name? And it fell on me, I had to hold on later “, said Peres, to Blog Soul Santista.

Cueva and Derlis González lost space in the squad, while Soteldo was an absolute starter for almost the entire season. In a recent interview, shirt 10 spoke fondly about Sampaoli, current coach of Atlético-MG.

“I learned to score with Sampaoli. I didn’t know, I didn’t have a habit. He always asked me to help, until he took me out of one or two games. He said that those who don’t score don’t play with him. And I learned. to preserve myself more, not to run from behind like I did, trying to pass by everyone, but to advance in the final third of the field “, said Soteldo, to the podcast” El Drink Team “.

“I always liked giving the pass to goal more than making the goal. Sampaoli asked me to score more goals, submit more, and gave me total confidence. Santos has great players, like Carlos Sánchez and Alison, but I like being protagonist of the team where I play, the one who finds something when the game is difficult. And with Sampaoli he always had a goal or assistance. He helped me a lot “, he added.

Sports Gazette





.