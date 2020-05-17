The administration of President José Carlos Peres, which began in early 2018, collects controversies and cases of friction with Santos players and coaches. The last case was a 70% cut in salaries for athletes and employees who receive over R $ 6,000.

Before the wage friction, the most recent case was with defender Lucas Veríssimo, absolute holder of the Santos defense. With a contract valid until 2022, the parties have been negotiating a contract renewal since last year.

It all started in March, when the defender, who scored the winning goal against Delfín-EQU – for Libertadores, went public to complain about the president, asking for an appreciation. President José Carlos Peres was irritated by Lucas Veríssimo’s public requests and said the defender should have talked internally. The parties are still negotiating an agreement.

Other athletes from the current squad who had a friction with Peres were strikers Marinho and Soteldo. The first demanded the presence of the representative at CT Rei Pelé to settle the debts with the cast last year. The Venezuelan, on the other hand, complained about a recent statement by Peres, which put him in the sights of Inter Milan and other European clubs. Soteldo said the claims were not true.

It is not only with players from the current squad that the president has had insights. Gustavo Henrique and Bruno Henrique, both currently in Flamengo, complained about the president’s stance in their contractual negotiations. Peres even called the defender a ‘bad character’, in an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola.

Former Santos coaches also collect adversities with the president. Animosity with Sampaoli was a daily affair at the club. The Argentine coach even said that he did not speak to the president for five months during his time at Santos, something the president denied. Recently, Peres accused Sampaoli of calling Peixe players to take them to Atlético-MG, his current club. The coach denies that this has occurred.

To close the list, we have Cuca, who criticized the board shortly after the elimination of Santos in Libertadores in 2018. Peres said that the coach should ‘take care of football’ while he ‘took care of the administrative’.

